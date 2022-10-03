Plan for new homes to be built at village's former nursery

Plans have been lodged to convert Lodge Cottage Nursery School into a home - and to build four new homes next to it - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged to convert a closed nursery in a west Norfolk village into a house, as well as to build four new homes on the surrounding land.

Under the plans, the former Lodge Cottage Nursery School in North Wootton, just outside King's Lynn, would be redeveloped to become a four-bedroom home.

The nursery element on the ground floor would be converted into living space and would link with the existing four-bedroom flat above it to form a single home.

Three further four-bedroom homes - and one three-bedroom home - would then be built on land to the north and east of the former school.

At its last inspection in December 2019, the nursery had been rated by Ofsted as 'good' - the second-highest rating out of four categories.

The planning application states that the building's use as a nursery ended in July of this year.

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision on whether to permit the scheme by November 21. The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 22/01492/F at online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications.