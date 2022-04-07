News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's 60-year-old fish and chip shop to be converted into home

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:06 PM April 7, 2022
A perfect plaice to work and live: Loddon Plaice fish and chip shop is for sale.

The former Loddon Plaice fish and chip shop - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

A former fish and chip shop in Loddon is to be converted into living space, after councillors unanimously agreed to the change. 

Loddon Plaice, on the town's High Street, had been trading since 1962 until closing in February of this year. 

Peter Rose and his wife Jane have run and lived above the business for the last 15 years, but at a South Norfolk Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday (April 6), Mr Rose said they had decided to step back from it due to their health and a wish to retire. 

District councillor Kay Mason-Billig, who is not on the committee, said she was not convinced enough efforts had been made to market the business to new owners and that a growing town like Loddon needed more food outlets, not fewer. 

But committee members agreed that there were enough alternative food options nearby. The committee then agreed to grant permission for the change of use and some internal alterations to the ground floor, to make it part of the property's existing living space.

