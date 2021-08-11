Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk

Published: 5:28 PM August 11, 2021

Fewer new homes will need to be built in West Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

North Norfolk has seen a number of plans for new homes submitted in recent months, with 2,400 set to be built across the area over the next five years.

Plans will see North Norfolk District Council build 479 new homes a year until 2025, but here are five projects currently in the pipeline for north Norfolk's towns and villages.

North Walsham West

Illustrative plan of the North Walsham West development which is set to bring 1,800 homes to the town. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council/Stuart Harrison

A project which will transform North Walsham and see its population boom with 1,800 new homes, North Walsham West would see the introduction of a new link road as part of the development.

The North Walsham West Link Road will link Norwich Road to Cromer Road and the Laundry Loke industrial estate via Bradfield Road.

Along with the road there are also plans to introduce a new school along with green spaces.

Norwich Road, Corpusty

A computer-generated view of how the development planned for land off Norwich Road, Corpusty could look. - Credit: Design and access statement / Ingleton Wood

Plans have been drawn up for 38 homes which could swell the village's population by around 20pc.

Broadland Development Services has applied to build the homes on a 2.9 hectare site around a new cul-de-sac off Norwich Road in Corpusty, which is located to the north-west of Aylsham.

Nursery Road Drive, North Walsham

North Walsham town centre. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

This area has been earmarked by developers for 350 new homes in North Norfolk District Council's local plan.

But there has been strong resistance from locals who say the area is home to deer, owls and hares.

Yarmouth Road, Stalham

Stalham could be in line for a jobs and homes boost with a new development off the Yarmouth Road. - Credit: Archant © 2004

Plans would see 62 to new homes built for those with social care needs, allowing them to live independently.

Norfolk County Council has pumped £2m into the plans which would see the apartments, made up of 30 two-bed flats and 32 one-bed flats, built on a two-acre site off Yarmouth Road.

Rudham Stile Lane, Fakenham

Fakenham could see a huge development with 950 new homes go ahead. The site for a school is marked in purple and the dark blue section shows where a hotel and pub would be built. - Credit: Define/Planning documents

In what would be one of the biggest development's in Fakenham's history, plans for the 114 acres of land between Rudham Stile Lane and the A148 would see 950 homes, a 100-bedroom hotel, a pub, shops and school built.

Plans would swell the town's population 20pc to around 10,000, with just 16.5pc of homes to be built required to be affordable.



