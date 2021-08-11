Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk
- Credit: Chris Bishop
North Norfolk has seen a number of plans for new homes submitted in recent months, with 2,400 set to be built across the area over the next five years.
Plans will see North Norfolk District Council build 479 new homes a year until 2025, but here are five projects currently in the pipeline for north Norfolk's towns and villages.
North Walsham West
A project which will transform North Walsham and see its population boom with 1,800 new homes, North Walsham West would see the introduction of a new link road as part of the development.
The North Walsham West Link Road will link Norwich Road to Cromer Road and the Laundry Loke industrial estate via Bradfield Road.
Along with the road there are also plans to introduce a new school along with green spaces.
You may also want to watch:
Norwich Road, Corpusty
Plans have been drawn up for 38 homes which could swell the village's population by around 20pc.
Broadland Development Services has applied to build the homes on a 2.9 hectare site around a new cul-de-sac off Norwich Road in Corpusty, which is located to the north-west of Aylsham.
Most Read
- 1 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub
- 4 Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests
- 5 City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'
- 6 £1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed
- 7 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 8 Nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk
- 9 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
- 10 Seaside Banksy 'brought to life' by local street artist
Nursery Road Drive, North Walsham
This area has been earmarked by developers for 350 new homes in North Norfolk District Council's local plan.
But there has been strong resistance from locals who say the area is home to deer, owls and hares.
Yarmouth Road, Stalham
Plans would see 62 to new homes built for those with social care needs, allowing them to live independently.
Norfolk County Council has pumped £2m into the plans which would see the apartments, made up of 30 two-bed flats and 32 one-bed flats, built on a two-acre site off Yarmouth Road.
Rudham Stile Lane, Fakenham
In what would be one of the biggest development's in Fakenham's history, plans for the 114 acres of land between Rudham Stile Lane and the A148 would see 950 homes, a 100-bedroom hotel, a pub, shops and school built.
Plans would swell the town's population 20pc to around 10,000, with just 16.5pc of homes to be built required to be affordable.