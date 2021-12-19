News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead given for amended plans to turn pub into home

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 6:30 AM December 19, 2021
The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham, which is set to close at the end of March. Picture: Sonya Dun

The former Inn on the Green in New Buckenham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Amended plans to turn a former village pub into a home have been given the go-ahead.

The Inn on the Green, in New Buckenham, shut as a pub in 2020, having been run by David Francis since 2011.

He lodged a bid to turn the building into a home after seeing trade decline. In January this year it was listed for sale as a home.

Planning papers on Breckland Council's website say it had previously been marketed as a pub, but had attracted no offers.

In July 2020 the green light was first given to turn the ground floor of the building into two flats and create two semi-detached homes on the site. Work on the two homes has started.

In August this year, permission was also given to turn the pub into a single home.

But a new, amended version of those plans was submitted to Breckland Council in October. 

And on December 9, planners agreed it too should be given the go-ahead.

The Inn on the Green was once a hotel and was built in 1898.

