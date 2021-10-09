'It was ridiculous': Why the housing market will 'remain strong' into 2022
Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021
- Credit: Kayla Allman
Price wars, “gazumping” and tears of joy, is what house buyers in Norfolk experienced this summer and experts say this could continue well into 2022.
When the UK came out of lockdown, stamp duty tax was put on pause, creating a frenzy action in the housing market.
Many feared the end of the tax holiday in 2021 would cause the bubble to burst. But a Norfolk estate agent has said he believes this won’t be the case.