'It was ridiculous': Why the housing market will 'remain strong' into 2022

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021   
Kayla Allman and her finance Scott Coleman also moved into their first home in Heartsease, Norwich.

Kayla Allman and her finance Scott Coleman also moved into their first home in Heartsease, Norwich, this summer, after spending years saving. - Credit: Kayla Allman

Price wars, “gazumping” and tears of joy, is what house buyers in Norfolk experienced this summer and experts say this could continue well into 2022. 

When the UK came out of lockdown, stamp duty tax was put on pause, creating a frenzy action in the housing market. 

Many feared the end of the tax holiday in 2021 would cause the bubble to burst. But a Norfolk estate agent has said he believes this won’t be the case.

The rise in prices could be attributed to the stamp duty holiday - which came into play in July last year to help boost the housing market - or even due to the low borrowing rates for mortgages.  

Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady, which has just opened its fifth branch on Unthank

But Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady estate agents, believes there is more to the price boom than this. 

He said changes to our ways of living brought on by the pandemic may be proving a motivating factor, with increase in demand for houses driving people into bidding wars. 

“We have had a cultural change,” he said. “We are still in this Covid world which has put a lot more emphasis on our homes. People are valuing their own space a lot more.

