Groups cautiously welcome bar and flats bid for former post office

King's Lynn's former main post office, which could be converted into a bar and flats - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to reuse a vacant former post office have been cautiously welcomed by local groups, though concern has been raised over a lack of parking.

The building on Baxters Plain, in the centre of King's Lynn, could be converted into a pub, wine bar and takeaway with 34 flats above if planning permission is given, after Feride Guccuk applied to West Norfolk Council (WNC).

The former post office has been empty since it closed for business in September 2007, and the building, which was constructed in 1854, previously housed a museum and music hall.

Local community groups have welcomed plans to see it reused but question the viability of the proposals.

The St Margaret's with St Nicholas Ward Forum said it has for "too long lain locked and unused and a blight on the surrounding area".

The King's Lynn Civic Society said it strongly supports bringing the building back into use, adding: "It has been frustrating to see it derelict for nearly 15 years.

"We feel regeneration of this part of the town centre is exceptionally important for the future vitality of Lynn in general, and a sustainable new use for the post office building will play an essential part in that."

But the group raised concern over the number of small flats being "brought forward for the housing market" in the town.

And the Bridge and All Saints Street Association (BASSA) said is is "extremely concerned about the lack of parking provision" for the proposed flats.

But in a design and access statement, the developer says it puts a "historically vacant building" into a sustainable long term use, which will bring "significant heritage benefits".

It adds: "The proposal is for a car free development in line with national guidance.

"Anyone purchasing a flat would be doing so in the knowledge that there is no on-site parking or on-street parking within the vicinity."

The plans are yet to be decided on.