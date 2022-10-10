Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market

Junkyard Market, a street food market outside St Mary's Works in Norwich is looking to open for another three years. Junkyard team and organiser Michael Femi-Ola - Credit: Archant

Locals living near Norwich's Junkyard Market have launched an attempt to close the site down.

They say that the street food market, based at St Mary's Works, is creating noise pollution as well as anti-social issues in the surrounding area.

They have written to Norwich City Council, which is currently considering whether to grant permission to allow the site, between Oak Street and Duke Street, to continue operating for another three years.

However, others have argued that it is an asset to the area and want it to remain.

Inside the Junkyard Market - Credit: Junkyard Market

The market first opened as a temporary 'pop-up' site in 2020 and last year it was given approval to continue for another 12 months.

That proposal split the council committee with the chairman using his casting vote to approve the scheme.

As the time limit for that permission nears an end, the company behind the market - Afterdark Promotions - is once again asking councillors to decide whether it can continue operating.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting five people have written to object, with six in support.

One objector said: "We already suffer in the street from the noise, litter and unsociable habits (eg vomiting and urinating on our property) since Junkyard started, our street no longer flies under the radar as a central area, but has become well-known and an attraction to everyone - lovely families and the less salubrious alike."

Another called the market a "constant thorn in my side every weekend".

"There are droves of loud, drunk people walking past late at night, lots of litter around Duke Street and just being dumped outside people's houses."

But supporters say the development has added to the city's vibrancy.

One supporter said: "The Junkyard is a great social place, very friendly and nicely changing the way it runs and what it offers which keeps it fresh.

"I am all for the Junkyard to stay permanently."

Another said it was a great use of empty space and has helped bring other restaurants to the area.

Michael Femi-Ola, operations manager of the market, said the company has worked hard to get along with the local community and address concerns.

Mr Femi-Ola believes this is why the application saw half as many objections as last year.

"We have still got more to give to the project, we are excited to develop the concept and improve.

"It's a pop-up project on a site earmarked for development so we won't be there forever. We want to give everything to it while we can."