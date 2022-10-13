Decision made over fate of city's Junkyard Market
- Credit: Junkyard Market
A city street food market will be allowed to stay open for another three years, despite concerns from some neighbours that the site generates anti-social behaviour in the surrounding area.
Norwich's Junkyard Market, based at St Mary's Works, has been given approval by Norwich City Council to continue operating as it is.
The market first opened as a temporary 'pop-up' site in 2020 and last year it was given the approval to continue for another 12 months.
That permission is now nearing its end and the site had applied to the council for a three-year extension.
Ahead of the meeting to decide on the matter, five people wrote to object to the proposal, with six in support.
At the meeting, planning officers were asked if reports of anti-social behaviour linked to the site - which includes urination, vomiting and noise - had reduced.
They said they seemed to be continuing "at some level" but that they had not been notified of recent issues in the area and that management of people leaving the site has been "vastly improved".
Most Read
- 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 2 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
- 3 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
- 4 Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory
- 5 Teacher who drank on the job banned from the classroom
- 6 Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre
- 7 Revealed: The price two councils paid to buy former Aviva office
- 8 250 jobs saved after Norwich site's takeover by Indian firm
- 9 Mystery deepens over government's Canaries spending
- 10 Aerial pictures show dug up A11 as £60m roadworks progress
Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock said there must be were fewer issues with the site because there were no members of the public wishing to speak at the meeting.
The plan was approved unanimously.