Decision made over fate of city's Junkyard Market

Junkyard Market in Norwich will be allowed to stay for three more years - Credit: Junkyard Market

A city street food market will be allowed to stay open for another three years, despite concerns from some neighbours that the site generates anti-social behaviour in the surrounding area.

Norwich's Junkyard Market, based at St Mary's Works, has been given approval by Norwich City Council to continue operating as it is.

The market first opened as a temporary 'pop-up' site in 2020 and last year it was given the approval to continue for another 12 months.

That permission is now nearing its end and the site had applied to the council for a three-year extension.

Ahead of the meeting to decide on the matter, five people wrote to object to the proposal, with six in support.

At the meeting, planning officers were asked if reports of anti-social behaviour linked to the site - which includes urination, vomiting and noise - had reduced.

They said they seemed to be continuing "at some level" but that they had not been notified of recent issues in the area and that management of people leaving the site has been "vastly improved".

Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock said there must be were fewer issues with the site because there were no members of the public wishing to speak at the meeting.

The plan was approved unanimously.