Noisy neighbour concerns dismissed as school air con plan approved

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:27 PM June 9, 2022
The new Sir Isaac Newton sixth form in the old fire station in Norwich city centre. Photo: Bill Smit

The new Sir Isaac Newton sixth form in the old fire station in Norwich city centre. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Plans for a new rooftop air conditioner at a city school, which neighbours fear could be too noisy, have been approved.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, part of the Inspiration Trust, in Bethel Street, Norwich, has been given the green light to install the new unit on top of its grade II listed building.

The college, which opened in the former city centre fire station,  was also given permission to relocate two internal walls by Norwich City Council's planning committee on Thursday.

Ahead of the meeting one objector who wrote to the council's planning department said: "Any additional noise generated by the installation and operation of an AC unit will disturb the residents of Old Barley Market.

"Residents, including health care professionals and vulnerable older people, should be protected."

However, a council officer's report to the committee said the works would cause "minimal impact" to neighbours and will not harm the listed building.

The plans were unanimously approved.

