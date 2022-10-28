Attleborough has been talked about as being part of one of the proposed locations for Norfolk's investment zone - Credit: Mike Page

Council officials are still “hopeful” that Liz Truss' flagship policy of investment zones can go ahead - even as the scheme appears to have hit the buffers.

The idea was proposed by the South West Norfolk MP during her run to become prime minister over the summer.

The locations covered by them were set to enjoy lower taxes and lighter regulation, with planning laws relaxed to enable more homes to be built around the benefiting businesses.

But now that Ms Truss’s premiership has ended after just seven weeks, questions have been asked about how many of her ideas new PM Rishi Sunak will carry over into his government.

It is unclear how many of Liz Truss' ideas will be carried forward by Rishi Sunak in his new government - Credit: PA

Asked about Liz Truss’s ‘supply side reforms’ - which included the investment zones - a No. 10 spokesman said: "There are no plans for the supply-side reforms as we previously discussed.

“That's not to say there won't be elements that the chancellor may or may not wish to come forward with."

Both Norfolk and Suffolk’s county councils had been invited to create an investment zone somewhere within each of their areas.

Norfolk had put forward 23 sites for potential inclusion in a single zone.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman appeared to suggest the authority was still operating on the assumption that the zones were going ahead.

“We are awaiting updates from the government and are hopeful that we will get a decision soon on Norfolk’s 23 investment zone bids,” he said.

James Palmer, chairman of business group the Eastern Powerhouse and a former Tory mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “We were fans of investment zones but with certain crucial revisions — and hence a rethink from [chancellor Jeremy] Hunt and Sunak could be very good news…

James Palmer, chairman of the Eastern Powerhouse - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

“We need a more strategic, joined up approach and the east is the ideal region to put the plan into practice.”

And Nova Fairbank, chief executive of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, stressed the need for long-term stability from the government.

Nova Fairbank - CEO of Norfolk Chambers - Credit: Paul Harrison

“Businesses need a long-term ability to plan and invest - and to do that you need certainty and security,” she said.

A spokesman at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was unable to confirm whether the investment zones would be going ahead, saying that all spending decisions will be considered by the PM and chancellor at the Autumn Statement.