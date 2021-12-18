Bid to turn former youth hostel back into homes

The former youth hostel on Avenue Road in Hunstanton. - Credit: Google

A bid has been lodged to turn a former youth hostel back into two homes.

The buildings at 15 and 17 Avenue Road, in Hunstanton, were most recently home to Hunstanton Backpackers, which was put up for sale last year.

It comprises of two semi-detached homes, which currently share a conservatory and garden area. They would be separated again, according to planning papers on West Norfolk council's website.

The building was listed for sale in December 2020, and had previously been Hunstanton Backpackers, an approved Youth Hostel Association hostel.

It had 39 beds and had been trading for more than 38 years.

Core business there was previously local school residential trips and renting out the whole house to families.

But the former owners put it on the market in the hopes of retiring.