New holiday home could double up as coastwatch tower

Coastguards would be able to make use of the watchtower. - Credit: NCI

A holiday home could soon be built on the west Norfolk coast - which would double up as a coastguard tower.

Plans for the structure to be built at the southern edge of Hunstanton have been lodged with the borough council.

Designs submitted to the authority show a two-storey building with a smaller third level on top - which would comprise the watchtower element.

The building would be raised above the ground on steel stilts, capable of withstanding high-depth sea pressure in the event of a flood - and the home would be accessed via a set of steps.

It would have two bedrooms, both with en-suite shower rooms, and a lounge area which could accommodate a sofa-bed.

Each floor, including the watchtower level, would have a balcony or terrace.

Despite sitting on top of it, the watchtower would be accessed separately from the home, with its own door and spiral staircase. It would only be open to coastguards, rather than the holiday home occupants.

The proposed holiday home would be built at the southern tip of the built-up area of Hunstanton. - Credit: Google

In a statement to the council, the applicant's agent wrote: “This observation watchtower addition will serve as a valuable observatory over sailing club events, regattas, water ski and power-boat events plus regular daily swimmers and wind surfers who are prominent and active to this coastal area.”

They point out that the area of beach it would overlook is currently invisible to an existing watchtower station in Old Hunstanton.

The holiday home accommodation would only be occupied between April 1 and September 30, with the watchtower monitoring station being available year-round.

HM Coastguard have expressed support for the project, with the East Anglian area commander writing: “The idea that a station might be possible at Hunstanton would certainly be looked upon favourably by me and my team here who cover that geographical area.”

A timber-frame house previously stood on the site, but was removed in the mid-1970s.

The council is due to issue a decision by October 27. The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 22/01400/F at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/