News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

11 new homes to be built at former infant school

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:43 AM September 13, 2022
Hunstanton Infant School

The former Hunstanton Infant School, which is set to be turned into homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Permission has been granted for a former infant school in Hunstanton to be re-developed, creating 11 new homes. 

The project, at the now-closed Hunstanton First School, received approval from West Norfolk Borough Council on Friday, September 9. 

The school has been permanently shut since 2015 after it was merged with Redgate School.

It was built with a master's house for £150 in 1874.

The scheme to redevelop it had been submitted by Repton Property Developments, which is wholly owned by Norfolk County Council. 

A statement from Repton’s architects said the approach to the project will be “to minimise alteration to the fabric and structure and restore existing features where required”.

It will see four new homes built on the site, and the main building refurbished to become a further seven properties. 

All the homes are to be provided with air source heat pumps and solar panels where possible.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Cred

Norfolk Live News

Police close roads in Sandringham as thousands head to the estate

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Nor

The Queen

The Queen: A guide to the dos and don'ts of mourning

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Prince Charles visited Sandringham Estate on Tuesday, July 27 to release Eurasian curlews.

How Charles has been quietly taking over the reins at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon