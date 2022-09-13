11 new homes to be built at former infant school

The former Hunstanton Infant School, which is set to be turned into homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Permission has been granted for a former infant school in Hunstanton to be re-developed, creating 11 new homes.

The project, at the now-closed Hunstanton First School, received approval from West Norfolk Borough Council on Friday, September 9.

The school has been permanently shut since 2015 after it was merged with Redgate School.

It was built with a master's house for £150 in 1874.

The scheme to redevelop it had been submitted by Repton Property Developments, which is wholly owned by Norfolk County Council.

A statement from Repton’s architects said the approach to the project will be “to minimise alteration to the fabric and structure and restore existing features where required”.

It will see four new homes built on the site, and the main building refurbished to become a further seven properties.

All the homes are to be provided with air source heat pumps and solar panels where possible.