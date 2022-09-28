Fears over new homes plan which could bring village pub back to life

Developers say the former House on the Green at North Wootton could be brought back to life as part of a bid to build five new home around it - Credit: Chris Bishop

A former village pub could be brought back to life as part of a planning application to build five homes around it.

But parish councillors are objecting because they say the site is too cramped for the development and will overshadow nearby homes.

The application in the latest in a number of bids to redevelop the site of the former House on the Green at North Wootton, near King's Lynn, which closed in 2017.

Plans for seven homes on the site on Ling Common Road were turned down in 2019 because the site would be "unduly cramped" and an appeal is in progress.

Earlier this year developer WW Properties submitted new proposals for five new homes and the refurbishment of the pub.

But North Wootton Parish Council has now objected, saying the site will still be "cramped" .

It adds: "Consideration must be given to the residents of Ling Common Road, Little Carr Road, Ford Avenue and Carlton Drive, whose properties will be adjacent to this development.

"The overall footprint and height of the properties has increased which will cause overshadowing problems for the neighbouring properties as in the last application."

Neighbours objecting to the plans on West Norfolk council's planning portal say while the latest application is for fewer homes, it comprises larger properties.

One adds: "We understand that the owner would want to develop the land but surely consideration should be given to the neighbours which the proposal seriously effects."

WW Properties says in a planning statement: "The proposed development seeks full planning permission of the council to construct five detached dwellings of a four-bedroom design, with associated outdoor amenity spaces and off-street parking provision.

"Additionally, the House on the Green will be retained in its entirety, and subsequent refurbishments carried out, imposed by a worded condition, to redevelop the building into an operational public house to serve the local and wider community."

It adds the houses would be sited "sensitively" so as not to cause "a significant adverse impact on the amenity of others".

A decision is expected from West Norfolk council's planning committee later this year.