Bid for six new homes off busy road
Published: 5:00 AM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Google
A bid has been lodged to demolish a house on a busy road and build six in its place.
The application, submitted to Broadland District Council, would see the property on Holt Road, in Horsford, replaced by six new homes.
The plans would include 11 parking spaces and 20 cycle spaces, and would be made up of five three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom.
Part of the site, papers on the online planning website say, is vacant land, and is near the Pinelands bus stop.
They say that existing access from Holt Road would be widened to reach five of the properties, while a smaller, new access would be for created for the remaining one.
Horsford is a growing area, with several new developments in the pipeline.
