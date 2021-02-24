Green light for more than 250 homes

Published: 1:22 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM February 24, 2021

A masterplan showing where 267 homes would be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes - Credit: Hopkins Homes

The way has been paved for more than 250 new homes to be built on the edge of Norwich.

A bid by Hopkins Homes to build 267 homes at Manor Park in Drayton was unanimously backed by members of Broadland District Council's planning committee.

The scheme would see a mixture of flats and houses built on the 40 acre site, varying from one to four bedrooms. Eighty-eight would be affordable homes.

The developers had secured outline permission a year ago, but tweaks to the plan and an increase in the number of homes prompted the new application.

The proposals were contrary to the council's own policies, being outside the defined settlement area of Drayton, but the site was allocated for housing in planning blueprints.

And officers had recommended approval, saying the benefits outweighed the harm.

They said conditions attached to approval would mean an extra land would be provided to allow Drayton Medical Centre to expand.

There would also be allotments, new footpaths and money to calm traffic along Carter Road, George Drive and Bone Road.

The homes would served by two access points for vehicles, one on to Hall Lane to the south and one on to School Road to the north.

Twenty-seven people who live nearby had submitted letters of representation over the scheme, with 26 objecting and one in support.

But Steve Riley, Liberal Democrat councillor, said: "There's no question in my mind that we should support this application."

Conservative Roger Foulger concurred. He said: "This is a very satisfactory development. I am very pleased to lend my support."

Broadland district councillor Roger Foulger. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Members of the planning committee all agreed to delegate authority to approve the scheme to the council's head of planning, pending legal agreements and conditions.

Jonathan Lieberman, head of planning at Hopkins Homes, said it was hoped work would begin this summer.

He said: "We are fully committed to progressing this site as soon as possible.

"We anticipate commencing the development in summer of this year, with the first dwelling completed in mid 2022 and all dwellings completed by 2027."