New homes plan for haulage yard will be of 'significant benefit'

New homes could be built on KGB Transport's yard in Tilney St Lawrence - Credit: Google

Almost 40 new homes could be built on a former transport depot.

KG Brown has applied for outline permission for 39 new properties on the KGB Transport yard in Tilney St Lawrence, near King's Lynn.

It says eight of the properties proposed for the St John's Road site would be affordable.

In a planning statement, architects Swann Edwards say the land has already been allocated for housing.

"The proposal will result in the removal of the haulage yard from within a residential location and will replace this use with housing," they add.

"This will be to the significant benefit of neighbouring residents due to the reduction in noise and disturbance which is currently generated by the existing use."

A decision is expected from West Norfolk council later this summer.