News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

New homes plan for haulage yard will be of 'significant benefit'

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:09 AM June 17, 2022
KGB Transport

New homes could be built on KGB Transport's yard in Tilney St Lawrence - Credit: Google

Almost 40 new homes could be built on a former transport depot.

KG Brown has applied for outline permission for 39 new properties on the KGB Transport yard in Tilney St Lawrence, near King's Lynn.

It says eight of the properties proposed for the St John's Road site would be affordable.

In a planning statement, architects Swann Edwards say the land has already been allocated for housing.

"The proposal will result in the removal of the haulage yard from within a residential location and will replace this use with housing," they add.

"This will be to the significant benefit of neighbouring residents due to the reduction in noise and disturbance which is currently generated by the existing use."

A decision is expected from West Norfolk council later this summer.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Dr Emmaline Green and her partner Hadrian Holland outside their home on Kinsgfleet estate

Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home

Sarah Hussain

person
One of the UK's most wanted men, Benjamin Macann, 32, has been arrested in Bulgaria

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Travellers' caravans at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride reopens after closure due to Traveller encampment

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Elton John's plane arrived at Norwich Airport on Wednesday afternoon

Norwich Live News

Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon