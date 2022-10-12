Locals resist plans to turn former village school into new homes.

Wormegay Primary School, which could be closed because it has just 26 pupils - Credit: Google

A former village school looks set to be converted into homes, despite opposition from some locals.

Wormegay Primary School, near King's Lynn, closed last September and its 25 remaining pupils transferred to the primary at Runcton Holme.

Now the Diocese of Ely, which owns the Wormegay site, has been given planning permission in principle to build homes on it.

The diocese has applied for a change of use for no more than two houses on the site, at the junction of Castle Road with the main A134.

A planning officer's report said there were six objections from villagers. Grounds included the building's historic importance to the community, which meant it should not be demolished to make way for new properties.

It adds: "Representations from the local community also state a preference for the reuse of the building as a community facility or an employment use, however, we are required to consider the proposal submitted and this is in accordance with the adopted local plan."

The diocese will now submit detailed plans for the site.