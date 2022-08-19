Pollution limbo delays decision over homes at former school

Controversial plans to convert a former school into housing remain in limbo, because of the block preventing council decisions over planning permission for homes.

Plans to turn the former Trowse Primary School into homes were lodged with South Norfolk Council in May this year.

Norfolk County Council's own property company - Repton Property Developments - joined forces with London-based Torrington Properties to put forward the proposals for the former school, in Dell Loke.

But a decision has yet to be made - and an extension until September for one to be taken has had to be agreed.

That is because of a directive by government advisors Natural England, following concerns about nutrient pollution in the Broads and River Wensum.

Councils across Norfolk are currently unable to approve plans for housing in areas within the catchment area of the River Wensum and the Broads.

Plans cannot go ahead until it can be proved those schemes would be nutrient neutral and not lead to phosphates and other nutrients flowing into waterways.

Councils are working with Natural England on a calculator, which would enable developers to work out the nutrients their schemes would produce - and what mitigation would be needed.

Officers at South Norfolk Council are still hoping they will be able to approve some small scale schemes - such as that at Trowse.

Those plans, if granted, would see the school converted and refurbished to provide nine homes.

Seven homes would be created within the main, listed school building, made up of one to three-bedroom maisonettes.

The nearby single-storey building would be converted into two one-bedroom flats.

The former Trowse Primary School. - Credit: Denise Bradley

However, the scheme has prompted objections, including from Trowse Parish Council.

The parish council discussed the matter at a meeting in June.

And on behalf of the council, clerk Kate Leggett, wrote to South Norfolk Council outlining the objections.

She said the council had been looking to install a zebra crossing in front of the development and one of the proposed driveways would make that crossing unsafe.

She said there was no provision for visitor parking or homeowners' extra vehicles on the site, so that could put a strain on already congested roads in the village.

She added: "The parish council feel that it is over development of the site."