Bid lodged to replace GP surgery with homes

Plans have been submitted to demolish a GP surgery on Church Walk in Burnham Market and build four new dwellings - Credit: Google

Four new homes could replace a GP surgery in a Norfolk village.

Developers are seeking permission for plans to demolish the former Burnham Market GP practice on Church Walk and construct four new dwellings in its place.

It comes after the Burnhams Surgery relocated to Creake Road earlier this year after proposals to build a 'modern new doctors' centre and dementia clinic were approved in November 2019.

The GP practice had been looking to move to a new site for more than 10 years after finding the building on Church Walk did not provide sufficient space to meet the needs of modern healthcare.

The surgery has been operating from the new premises from March, 14.

Permission was granted for the development of the old site with conditions attached, after plans were submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC) last year.

And now Phil Bateman of Goosebec Developments Ltd is seeking the removal or variation of some of the conditions.

WNC is yet to decide on the latest application.