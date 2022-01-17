New homes could be built on site which has stood empty for decade

The Ber Street site where new homes could be built. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

New flats and townhouses could be built at a Norwich city centre site which has stood empty for a decade.

Norwich City Council wants to build nine new homes on land off Ber Street, opposite John Lewis.

The site used to be occupied by The Pot Company, but has stood empty since at least 2012.

The council wants to use its arms-length Norwich Regeneration Company, which has been building houses in Bowthorpe, to construct the homes, which would then be sold on the open market.

A planning application will be lodged with City Hall in due course, but consultation over the proposals is under way.

The site in Ber Street used to be home to The Pot Company. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

The council wants to build two one-bedroom flats, one two-bedroom flat, three two-bedroom townhouses and three three-bedroom townhouses on the site.

City Hall officers say the building containing the flats, which will face Ber Street, has been designed to have a traditional look, along with ground floor windows to give it the appearance of a shop front, so it fits in with surrounding buildings.

The council says the flats will have outside space, such as a garden or balcony but will not have assigned car parking, although a secure cycle store will be provided.

A courtyard development of townhouses would be at the back of the site, reached by going through an archway under the flat block.

They would be three storeys high and each would have a private back garden and a garage, including electric vehicle charging points.

The council says, because the design and plans are not yet finalised, it cannot say how much the scheme would cost.

Mike Stonard, chair of Norwich Regeneration Company. - Credit: Steve Adams

Labour city councillor Mike Stonard, chair of Norwich Regeneration Company, said: "We’re anticipating that the Ber Street development will be another feather in the cap for the company and further our ambitions to provide much-needed, quality housing in Norwich.

"The homes will be in an ideal city centre location, with great access to all amenities and transport connections."

People can see more information on the proposals and have their say through the consultation at www.norwich.gov.uk/consultations

The consultation will close on Wednesday, January 26.

The council hopes, if permission is granted, to start building the homes later this year.