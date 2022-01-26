Homeless newlyweds live in a car for a year

Paul and Ingrid Stannard have spent the first few months of married life living in their Ford Focus - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A couple who have been living in their car for a year look set to be rehomed.

Most people settle down after they get married. But Paul and Ingrid Stannard moved back into their Ford Focus after they tied the knot last September.

Mr Stannard, 53 and his 32-year-old wife have spent the last four months in supermarket car parks in and around King's Lynn.

The unemployed couple, who come from the Lynn area, say when they turned to West Norfolk council for help, it told them they were not a priority.

Paul and Ingrid Stannard decided to tie the knot despite being homeless - Credit: Supplied by the Stannard Family

When approached by the EDP, about the couple's case, the council said: “We make assessments of need based on government legislation and the information people provide when they ask us for help.

"Following that assessment, if applicants have further information that they wish to provide in regard to their situation, they should contact us."

Mr and Mrs Stannard believe their health problems were not taken into account during the process.

Both suffer from anxiety and depression, which have been made worse by being homeless.

Paul and Ingrid Stannard say their health problems have not being taken into account - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I've got mental health problems, my wife's got mental health problems," said Mr Stannard. "We support each other and get by as best we can."

The couple have been supported by Lynn-based homeless charity the Purfleet Trust, which has provided meals, laundry and hot showers.

But what they wanted was a roof over their heads.

"All we've got from the council is getting fobbed off," said Mrs Stannard. "When they do phone, they say we're not a priority..

"They need to do something. I don't know how much more I can take of this, every night we're getting three or four hours' sleep, we're on edge because we don't know who's around.

Ingrid Stannard has now received a call to say she and her husband will be found a B&B until accommodation can be found for them - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I was in hospital for an operation in October, being like this isn't helping my recovery."

The couple have to keep driving around Lynn to keep the heating operational in the 20-year-old Focus, with petrol paid for from their £500-a-month Universal Credit.

At night they have only the car radio for company for short spells, before they have to turn it off to conserve the car's battery.

But as they prepared to bed down in the car park at Sainsbury's in the Vancouver Quarter on Wednesday afternoon, Mrs Stannard's mobile rang.

A council housing officer was on the phone as the couple were being interviewed by the media, with news their luck had changed.

"They will be sorting out a B&B temporarily," said Mrs Stannard. "We don't know where that will be yet, we're waiting for a phone call back.

"Then they're going to be putting us in touch with Shelter, which is a homeless charity, to put us in temporary accommodation until we can get back on our feet and get a proper home for ourselves as a happy or semi-happy married couple."

Mr Stannard said: "I feel happy now because they're now doing something about it."

His wife added: "It's about time because with our anxiety, our depression, it's all gone through the roof."

They decided to get married at Lynn Register Office despite their circumstances and spent their honeymoon night in a hotel room paid for by a relative before returning to the Focus.

Mr Stannard said they were made homeless after his rented flat on the Fairstead Estate was sold and he was evicted from the property around a year ago.

The couple had known each other for around seven years before deciding to marry despite being down on their luck to say the least at the time.

"You think when you get married, things are going to get better for you," said Mrs Stannard.

"I don't care where they put us as long as we're together," her husband said.