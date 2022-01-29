News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Developers must pay to protect Broads wildlife, authority says

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:58 PM January 29, 2022
100-year-old photographic plates have been discovered which have thrown new light on the work of pio

100-year-old photographic plates have been discovered which have thrown new light on the work of pioneering wildlife photographer Emma Turner. Pictured: Montagu's harrier chicks in the Norfolk Broads. Picture: Turner Archive / BTO - Credit: Turner Archive / BTO

The Broads Authority has called for more cash from housing developers to help deal with the impact the region's growing population is having on the waterways.

The organisation has warned that there could be negative consequences for the area's fragile ecosystem as a result of booming visitor numbers linked to the volume of homes being built.

A £185.93 charge per home, or bed for tourist and student accommodation, would be used to mitigate the impact on protected wildlife sites.

The proposal comes from green infrastructure and recreational impact avoidance and mitigation strategy (RAMS), which is going to all Norfolk planning authorities. The money, once collected, would be pooled with an oversight board deciding where it would go.

The RAMS charge would apply to all new developments of one or more homes, houses of multiple occupancy, student accommodation, as well as Gypsies and travellers sits.

The RAMS charge in Suffolk is £321.22.

Included in the RAMS is a series of measures like a county-wide dog project to engage with dog owners for areas available for dog walking, monitoring sensitive vegetation and species and working on public rights of way to divert from sensitive routes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich
  2. 2 Four vehicles, including lorry, involved in 'serious crash' on A1067
  3. 3 Man dies after getting into difficulties in UEA Sportspark pool
  1. 4 Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich
  2. 5 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
  3. 6 Serial beggar jailed for 12 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order
  4. 7 Motorcyclist in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A146
  5. 8 Tribute paid to much-loved dad who died in cycling accident
  6. 9 If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
  7. 10 Norfolk to appear in TV show about world's most scenic rivers

At a Broads authority meeting on Friday, Natalie Beal, a Broads planning officer, said the authority would start collecting the cash as soon as members approved the measures.

She said: "We will collect and we will ring-fence but when the governance is set up it will go to a holding body, which is probably going to be the county council.

"We are holding it rather than spending it because it is a strategic county-wide approach and an overseeing board will say how the money will be spent."

Ms Beal said she and other Broads representatives would be making the case for the money going to protect sites they oversee.

Tim Jickells described it as an "imperfect blunt instrument" but one that could generate money for protecting wildlife.

Harry Blathwayt, a North Norfolk councillor said his authority was already collecting the money and was getting no kickback from developers.

"I think all national developers are paying this everywhere else. I think Norfolk is slow to the party," he said.

The authority unanimously endorsed the plan.

Broads Authority
Planning and Development
Norfolk Broads News

Don't Miss

Headquarters of Marsh (Victoria House) in Norwich.Photo: Bill SmithCopy: EDP businessFor: EDP

'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre

Derin Clark

person
Programme Name: Antiques Road Trip S24 - TX: 27/01/2022 - Episode: Antiques Road Trip S24 - Ep19 (No

BBC

Meet the three Norfolk businesses featured in Antiques Road Trip

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The owners of Burgh Hall are set to open their pool and facilities to cold water swimmers.

Family pub and restaurant opens outdoor pool to cold water swimmers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Time please! Sue and Terry Willgoss The Carlton public house Lowestoft

'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon