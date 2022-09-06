News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Councillors reject homes plan described as 'Putinism'

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:19 PM September 6, 2022
Vladimir Putin and some buildings in Holme-next-the-Sea

The proposed placement of the homes on land outside the plot allocated for development was described as 'Putinism' by one local resident. - Credit: Google/Mikhail Klimentyev

A plan to build five new homes in a seaside village has been refused by councillors, after a resident claimed it represented a ‘Putinist’ attempt to encroach on the countryside.

The project would have seen the removal of a large metal building at Eastgate Barns in Holme-next-the-Sea, near Hunstanton. 

In its place would have gone four three-bedroom two-storey homes and one two-bedroom bungalow. 

But a number of residents, along with the parish council, objected to the scheme, arguing that it went against the community’s neighbourhood plan - a document outlining how the village should develop over the coming years. 

One resident, John Hulme, told a Monday planning committee meeting that he and his wife had moved to the village to improve their mental and physical health.

He said their health was now at risk again, due to the anxiety caused by “developers riding roughshod over adopted planning policy, threatening the ethos and character of the village”.

He pointed out that the developer was proposing to build beyond the plot of land allocated for new homes in the neighbourhood plan.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian
  2. 2 Concerns for missing 13-year-old from Norfolk village
  3. 3 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia
  1. 4 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
  2. 5 Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown
  3. 6 N&N investigates claim patient caught monkeypox on ward
  4. 7 'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years
  5. 8 Man in his 50s dies after crash in Swaffham
  6. 9 Firefighters tackle huge wildfire in village beauty spot
  7. 10 Hospital patient overdosed after twice gaining access to medicine store

“I see this as Putinism. The architect at our village meeting last December admitted that he’d made an error on the boundary, but he has chosen not to correct this,” Mr Hulme claimed.

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an illegal invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The developer planning five new homes in Holme-next-the-Sea was accused of 'Putinism', after proposing to build on land not allocated for development. - Credit: Mikhail Klimentyev

He added that the planning application reflected “greed, not need”. 

Parish councillor Lynn Devereaux said the community wants to see “some modest homes in our village, so that some ordinary people can come and live in Holme, and help restore the social balance.

“We don’t need houses of the size being proposed here and the lavish specifications that accompany them.”

The agricultural building in Holme-next-the-Sea would have been demolished to make way for the five new homes

The agricultural building would have been demolished to make way for the five new homes - Credit: Google

Jason Law, the applicant’s agent, rebuffed these criticisms, saying: “These are sensibly produced houses. 

“We’ve done the research, we’ve employed professionals in housing - not planning, not developer gains.”

He argued that the homes were an appropriate size for growing families in Holme and had sufficient space for people living in a rural area. 

Conservative councillor Colin Sampson said that while he liked the look of the development, the neighbourhood plan had to be respected: “If it [the neighbourhood plan] means anything, we have got to go with it.

West Norfolk councillor Colin Sampson. Picture: Matthew Usher

Conservative councillor Colin Sampson

"Anywhere else, any other time, I would have said ‘Yes, let’s do it.’”

Some 13 councillors voted to reject the scheme with five people abstaining.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Hunstanton News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

db_Weird_Horning_June20

5 of the most picturesque places in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A big seafood platter made at Wells Crab House. 

7 of the best places to eat seafood in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_siandiggineskarenberryman_seapalling_sep22

'We're not strong swimmers' - Women saved three lives at Sea Palling

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ella Burrows, left, and Ella Brown from Essex, at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Gallery

All the best dressed as Sundown Festival returns to Norfolk Showground

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon