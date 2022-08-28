News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead for holiday lodges on caravan site near Queen's estate

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:54 AM August 28, 2022
Pinecones

Pinecones said plans for holiday lodges would improve its site off the A149 Dersingham bypass - Credit: Google

Plans for more than 30 holiday lodges have been given the green light at a caravan site on the Norfolk coast.

Pinecones Caravan and Camping Club said the development would improve the ecology of its site off the A149 Dersingham bypass, near the Queen's Sandringham Estate, because it includes new trees and hedgerows.

Planning papers say: "The land is currently used as a camping and caravanning area for Pinecones Caravan and Camping Club site with a camping and touring caravan exemption certificate.

"The proposal is to permanently extend the existing site to accommodate 33 holiday lodges."

West Norfolk council planners agreed the proposals under delegated powers.

Approval is subject to a condition that the lodges shall only be used as holiday lets for short-stay holidays and not be occupied as a main residence.


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon