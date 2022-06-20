Village outcry sees holiday lets plan withdrawn

Plans to convert a barn into holiday lets at Fring have been withdrawn and amended after objections from villagers - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to build six holiday homes in a tiny Norfolk hamlet have been withdrawn after an outcry from locals. CHRIS BISHOP reports on a row that gets to the heart of an issue affecting many villages

There is not much of a 'centre' to Fring, but among the cluster of buildings close to its medieval church is a complex of historic barns.

It is these structures, at Church Farm, that developers wanted to turn into six holiday lets.

Under plans submitted to West Norfolk Council the buildings would have been converted into a mix of one, two, three and four bed units, sleeping up to 14 visitors to the tiny village, close to Docking and well located for the north west Norfolk coast.

The complex of barns which could be converted into holiday homes at Fring - Credit: Chris Bishop

In a planning statement, the developer Oykel Farms said the scheme would deliver "economic and social benefits" to the community.

But not all in the community agree. The application received 11 objections from locals - not an overwhelming number, but a sizeable proportion in such a small village - concerned about the impact the scheme would have.

And the arguments both for and against the development are becoming increasingly familiar in part of the county where second homes and holiday lets often vie neck and neck in bricks and mortar with the declining number of permanently lived-in properties.

For all those who argue that the tourist trade supports the local economy and brings in jobs, there are others who warn that the trend towards holiday homes is hollowing out communities, as facilities ranging from rural bus services to village shops, which need year-round occupancy to support them, wither on the vine.

The proposed development (far right) is close to Fring Church - Credit: Chris Bishop

Yet Fring is so small it never had any facilities to hollow out in the first place, apart from All Saints Church, which overlooks the site of the proposed development.

And therein lies its attraction to many - with no reason to come here, few people do.

Michael and Annie Walford-Grant, who live in the village, wrote in their objection: "We moved to Fring four and half years ago because it is one of those increasingly rare villages in North Norfolk that still retains a beautiful, unspoilt, authentic ambience. This proposed development will ruin this.

"There are fewer and fewer villages left in north Norfolk that boast an active community and a church, but no shop or pub; this is the appeal or living and visiting here. This will be irreparably ruined if this development goes ahead."

Fring sits in rolling countryside between Sedgeford and Great BIrcham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The 11 letters of objection, in a village of 40 homes - around half of which are permanent residences - represent not far off half the village.

"The size of the development is substantial and disproportionate, when you consider the number of dwellings in Fring is only about forty," one writes.

Others are concerned at the impact further development could have on the leafy lanes which wind off over the hills to Docking and Sedgeford.

Some objectors fear the development would bring extra traffic to the narrow lanes around Fring - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The access to Church Farm is on a very tricky blind bend by a very narrow bridge and potentially extremely hazardous," writes Anne-Marie Ryan.

She adds: "This is a very attractive part of Norfolk for visitors such as walkers, cyclists, bird watchers, wildlife enthusiasts, artists, stargazers etc. People visit here to enjoy the historic environment and the peace and tranquility. These characteristics, the look and the feel of the place, are easily lost."

The argument about holiday homes and their impact on local communities is not a simple one.

In this case, of course, the proposed holiday homes are hardly turfing out locals - the barns have previously been home to nothing but animals or farm machinery.

And a number of houses on the Fring Estate have already been converted into holiday lets.

Indeed, second home owners are among those concerned by the proposed development.

Colm Sharkey and Sarah Mockridge-Sharkey, who own a second home in Fring, write: "The coming and going of unknown vehicles and people without local knowledge is worrying for the local population and those that know the local area well. This will undoubtedly affect the vulnerable members of the community with their safety and privacy particularly affected by the development.

Fring's quiet village centre - Credit: Chris Bishop

"This picturesque, idyllic, rural hamlet will be changed irreversibly by the proposed development."

The application was withdrawn last week, following the objections. But in an e-mail advising the council of the move, agent Fergus Bootman said there would be "an immediate resubmission".

A view across the countryside near Fring - Credit: Chris Bishop

In an earlier e-mail to the council's planning department, Mr Bootman said: "I do not believe that any of the neighbour representations received to date raise issues which could warrant refusal of the application, but my client is keen to act in a neighbourly manner and, accordingly, wishes to review the proposal and see how these various concerns expressed might be addressed."

The developers were contacted for comment but have yet to respond. Their amended plans have not yet been published on the council's planning portal.





A FEW THINGS ABOUT FRING

The village sign at Fring - Credit: Chris Bishop

The name Fring means 'The place of Frea's people' in Old English.

Remains found around the hamlet show it was occupied in the Bronze and Iron ages.

Hoards of coins from the late Iron Age discovered nearby suggest it was a wealthy settlement.

The village, close to Peddars Way, also once boasted a Roman villa and temple complex.

Fewer medieval items have been found, but there is evidence of farming around the church, which was built in the 14th century.

Fring Hall was built in 1807 and was burned down and rebuilt in the early 20th century.

Parts of the surviving village was designed around the estate.