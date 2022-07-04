Holiday let plan for 19th century pumping station

The Old Pump House on Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market - Credit: Google

An outbuilding at a 19th century pumping station could become a holiday let.

Wendy Crossen-Smith has applied to convert what is currently a summer house behind the Old Pump House on Engine Road at Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market.

A planning statement says she hopes to let the one-bedroom property between May 1 and September 30 each year.

It adds: "The building is not listed or within a designated conservation area, but has a unique history of being the first steam-powered pumping station of its kind, constructed in the first quarter of the 19th century.

"The building now forms a rather unique residential dwelling and benefits from a separately-accessed two bedroom apartment at first floor level, which is currently used as holiday let accommodation."

A decision is expected from West Norfolk Council later this year.