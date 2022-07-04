News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Holiday let plan for 19th century pumping station

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:56 PM July 4, 2022
Ten Mile Bank

The Old Pump House on Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market - Credit: Google

An outbuilding at a 19th century pumping station could become a holiday let.

Wendy Crossen-Smith has applied to convert what is currently a summer house behind the Old Pump House on Engine Road at Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market.

A planning statement says she hopes to let the one-bedroom property between May 1 and September 30 each year.

It adds: "The building is not listed or within a designated conservation area, but has a unique history of being the first steam-powered pumping station of its kind, constructed in the first quarter of the 19th century.

"The building now forms a rather unique residential dwelling and benefits from a separately-accessed two bedroom apartment at first floor level, which is currently used as holiday let accommodation."

A decision is expected from West Norfolk Council later this year.

Downham Market News

Don't Miss

Four ATVs were stolen from the Royal Norfolk Show in the early hours of June 30

Vehicles worth £50k stolen from Royal Norfolk Show

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackled a bus fire in Norwich this morning.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Blaze sees 20 passengers evacuated from city bus

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Michaela Bollard, bar manager, Tiffany Long, head chef, and owners Jonathan and Naomi Pearson (L-R) from The White Hart.

Food and Drink

First-time publicans transform their local and are already winning awards

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

'Significant construction' on A47 to begin in 2023

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon