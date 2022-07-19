Plans lodged to turn pub into hotel

Plans have been lodged to change the use of the New Inn pub in Hockwold cum Wilton into accomodation - Credit: Archant

Plans to turn a Norfolk village pub into a hotel and letting accommodation have been lodged.

The application for the New Inn, in Hockwold cum Wilton, which is currently closed, proposes to provide eight double rooms at the building.

The pub, near Thetford, first opened in 1768 and has been purchased by the owners of Hockwold Hall - a leading wedding venue.

A planning, design and access statement on behalf of HH Inn Ltd said the new letting accommodation will primarily be used as "additional accommodation to support the wedding venue business at Hockwold Hall", and out of season it will be let as holiday accommodation.

It said: "The accommodation in the existing hall is not sufficient to meet the needs of even moderate wedding parties and alternative accommodation is limited in the area."

The statement adds that the Red Lion pub in the village "adequately provides for the needs of the residents" in respect of the loss of the public house use.

Comments received on its online planning application to West Norfolk Council (WNC) shows the majority are in favour of the plans, with 22 in support and six objecting.

Kate Reader said: "Will be nice to see the pub being used and not boarded up and abandoned. Fantastic to see new and positive changes in the village."

Bex Parker said: "The pub should stay as a pub not to change use.

"It's a lovely old pub and not many of the proper old pubs left."