New bid to turn part of landmark hotel into housing

The main building at Elme Hall Hotel, where a motel annex on the site could be converted into housing - Credit: Colliers International

Part of a landmark hotel on Norfolk's border with Cambridgeshire could be turned into housing.

West Norfolk councillors have been recommended to approve plans to convert a 34-bedroom motel block at Elme Hall Hotel, beside the A47 on the outskirts of Wisbech, into an HMO (house of multiple occupation).

A developer named as D Conetta in council papers has applied to convert the block into 26 rooms with a maximum occupancy of 39 people, along with communal kitchen, dining and lounge areas on each floor.

A previous application for a change of use was turned down in May by a narrow majority, against officers' recommendation, because allowing it would have meant the loss of tourist facilities in the area.

But a report to councillors says the hotel in its current form is no longer viable, with profits falling even before the pandemic.

It goes on: "It has been marketed for sale and there has been no interest as a hotel because there is not enough trade to satisfy its need.

"The main building, Elme Hall, will remain as a hotel. However, as a whole, the site is no longer viable, primarily due to the decrease in the tourism sector together with the extensive expansion of the Premier Inn some 12 miles along the A47, having claimed the 'contractor' business.

"While the proposal would mean the loss of 34 hotel bedrooms, the applicant has stated the development would support the retention of some hotel accommodation in the adjacent building, and this would be a more attractive accommodation offer."

The report says there are five alternative hotels within five miles of the site.

Neither Wisbech Town Council nor Fenland District Council object to the proposals. But Emneth Parish Council said an HMO would be an "unacceptable" use.

Councillors on West Norfolk's planning committee are being recommended to approve the application when they meet on Monday, November 7.