Uproar over vast 'Ibiza-style' parties held in quiet village

It is an idyllic village known for its picturesque setting and peaceful atmosphere.

But locals in Saxlingham Nethergate say their tranquillity is being disturbed by the noisy antics of guests at a huge 17th-century property which is rented out for parties.

Villages have compared the sound coming from Hill House, which is popular with hen and stag groups and is also used for corporate 'glamping events', to that from an Ibiza nightclub.

The ten-bedroom house can accommodate up to 25 guests, but many more can stay in bell tents in the grounds and locals say some events have attracted crowds of up to 200 people with some lasting several days.

They say that as well as excessive noise and drunken shouting, they have also endured adults running through the quiet village streets playing tag and games being organised in an abandoned church on the edge of the village.

Now, they have launched a campaign to lobby the district council to intervene and to impose noise restrictions on the site.

A petition has been drawn up, signed by 80 people, calling for the measures, and a dozen signs saying 'Hill House Stop the Noise' have been put up around the village.

However, some locals say they have no complaints about the site and many of the signs were torn down by a mystery individual. Residents have since taken down the remaining ones.

The owners of the property, meanwhile, say they have taken steps to limit the noise and are looking to "open a dialogue" with villagers to resolve any issues.

The house lies in six acres of ground on the edge of the village and also has a tennis court and hot tub.

It costs £4,480 to be hired for a weekend, and is also popular for corporate events.

Michelle Skitmore, who lives 500 metres away, said: "It's directly behind us, if we have got our windows open in the summer you can hear it - music, laughing, shouting - it goes on until really late.

"We would try to sit out here with friends in the garden but it was like someone was playing music next to you and we would have to go indoors.

"They bring in coach loads of people. It's like a party, you would think it's in Ibiza."

While some events are over a weekend, others can go on for several days, Ms Skitmore said, and they range in size from a small hen and stag dos to 200 people corporate events.

The village had a population of under 700 at the last census in 2011.

Ms Skitmore who has lived in the village for nine years, said it was not the sort of disturbance you would expect in the countryside, arguing the property should be turned back into a house.

Andrew Pettitt, another villager, said there were more issues in the summer, when the larger corporate events are held.

"All our windows face that way. I understand they are trying to make a living but we all have to deal with it."

However, not all the neighbours are against the venture.

Harriet Watson, whose house backs onto the site, described it as a "wonderful business".

"The owner has poured his heart and soul into it, renovating it sensitively," she said.

"He cares about the business and the people that come and have a good experience.

"He's gone above and beyond to minimise disturbance."

A spokesman for Hill House said: "We know that there have been some isolated issues with noise at Hill House which we have addressed.

"We are continuing to improve sound management initiatives above and beyond what it required under law.

"We are looking to open a dialogue with our village neighbours to discuss any issues."

The controversy has made its way to the parish council, with an investigation carried out by councillor Mike Haslam, a former head of planning for South Norfolk Council (SNC).

Mr Haslam said: "SNC still regards it as a simple dwelling but it isn't any longer. I think they have got it wrong."

The former planner said neighbours a mile away complained of being kept awake by Hill House, with sound travelling across open fields.

He argued the site needed new planning permission with extra controls that would limit noise after certain hours.

"I don't think they should be closed down. It needs to be conditioned," he said.

The parish council has written to SNC asking them to look into the planning conditions.

An SNC spokesman said: "The council has a pending enforcement complaint that is still being investigated and reviewed.”