News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Two-week consultation to begin over bid for new care village

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM November 5, 2021
The parish boundary between Wymondham and Hethersett on the B1172, just before Ketts Oak to the right.

The parish boundary between Wymondham and Hethersett on the B1172, just before Ketts Oak to the right. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A two-week consultation over plans for a new care village between Hethersett and Wymondham is due to begin this month - but a councillor said he believes plans are unlikely to succeed.

People in Hethersett have recently received leaflets inviting them to comment on a proposed application for a retirement complex, which developer Glavenhill intends to submit to South Norfolk Council.  

The proposed location for the complex is on two fields near New Road and Kett’s Oak.

The two fields, located at the corner of New Road and Kett's Oak

The two fields, located at the corner of New Road and Kett's Oak - Credit: Google

The leaflet says: “The sites can accommodate a new care village which will comprise a care home for those with more immediate and specialist care requirements, and a number of independent living bungalows, where residents can continue to live independently but with the benefit of easy access to communal facilities, including hairdressers, a lounge and events space, and the option of accessing a range of personal care services.”

Local Conservative district councillor Phil Hardy said, however, any plan on that site had “little chance of success”.

Councillor Phil Hardy.

Councillor Phil Hardy. - Credit: Phil Hardy

You may also want to watch:

“National policy says you can’t really merge two big settlements, so Hethersett and Wymondham must stay separate and you shouldn’t have any housing in between the west side of New Road all the way up to Wymondham,” said Mr Hardy.

“That policy to keep the two settlements separate is one of the most powerful policies we have, it carries more weight than most.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Human remains found in search for Diane
  2. 2 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
  3. 3 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
  1. 4 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  2. 5 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  3. 6 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
  4. 7 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old
  5. 8 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital
  6. 9 One in four hospital beds occupied by 'stranded' patients stuck for weeks
  7. 10 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

He said Glavenhill’s argument of a need for local care provision would not override the need for a “strategic gap” between the settlements, but admitted there was no certainties in planning.

Aerial view of strategic gap between Wymondham and Hethersett

An aerial view of Wymondham in the south west and Hethersett in the north east, with the 'strategic gap' of fields separating them. - Credit: Google

Chris Leeming, chairman of Lanpro - the developer's agents - said: “Glavenhill Limited is promoting a site to deliver a care village on behalf of a regional provider to meet an identified and publicly acknowledged need for these services within the Greater Norwich Area.

“Fundamentally, Norfolk has an under provision of this type of  accommodation and this is coupled with an ageing population – in short, these needs must be met urgently and there is no current plan to do so.

“Therefore a site in [a] suitable and sustainable location adjoining the village of Hethersett has been identified as being capable of accommodating a well-designed and well planned scheme and there is a public consultation being carried out on the proposals for two weeks from November 19.”

Kett's Oak is the renowned meeting place of Robert Kett and his followers in 1549 before their uprising against rich landowners.

Kett's Oak, which missed out on the England's Tree of the Year title. Photo:Sonya Duncan.

Kett's Oak, which missed out on the England's Tree of the Year title. Photo:Sonya Duncan. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2008


South Norfolk District Council
Hethersett News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm in Wells

Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon