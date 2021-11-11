News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public presentation planned over care village bid

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:53 AM November 11, 2021
Indicative sketch of Hethersett care village

An indicative sketch of the proposed care village across two sites on the south-western edge of Hethersett. A care home and village hub are proposed on the western land parcel (accessed from Kett's Oak) and extra care bungalows on the northern land parcel (accessed from New Road). - Credit: Lanpro

A public presentation is to be held about the plans to build a care village across two sites on the edge of Hethersett

Developer Glavenhill Ltd is inviting comments from the community on the plans via an online consultation, ahead of an application it intends to make to the council later in the winter. 

The care village would be built on roughly 5.15 hectares of agricultural land on two sites - one to the east on New Road, and one to the west near Ketts Oak - within the ‘strategic gap’ between Hethersett and Wymondham.

The developer’s agent, Lanpro, says however that “much care will be taken to ensure that the proposed development does not erode or otherwise undermine the openness of the strategic gap".

Lanpro has also said the scheme would be classified as care accommodation rather than housing. 

The presentation will be given by Lanpro at 6.30pm on Monday at the village hall, just prior to a meeting of Hethersett Parish Council.

The consultation can be found at lanproservices.co.uk/hethersett-care 

