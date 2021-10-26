Swathes of new homes for village move step closer with new planning bid

Published: 7:03 PM October 26, 2021

Housing development in Hethersett is pushing healthcare services in the village close to breaking point, according to local councillors. - Credit: Mike Page

Swathes of new homes for a rapidly-growing village have moved a step closer after detailed plans for a 150-property development were lodged.

A reserved matters planning application for 148 homes in Hethersett has been submitted to South Norfolk Council (SNC), dealing with issues like layout, appearance, roads and open space.

The application is for land off Little Melton Road, between an extension to Coachmakers Way to the north and Harnessmakers Way to the south.

This is the third phase of a more than 1,000 home development, first given planning permission in 2013.

Initially, 1,196 homes were given the green light but an extra 200 homes were approved on phase four in an SNC meeting last week.

The homes will be a mixture of one to five-bed homes, with the majority - 75 - set aside for three-bed properties.

Persimmon Homes, the developer behind the plans, has made a legal agreement to provide 20pc affordable housing on the site, however, this will be dealt with in a future application.

A report on behalf of the developer said: "The resulting new homes will help to meet the identified housing needs of South Norfolk, providing a wide choice of high-quality homes, improved opportunities for homeownership and renting; and the creation of a sustainable, inclusive and mixed community.

"The scheme respects the area’s character and appearance and safeguards neighbouring residential amenity; and the amenity of new residents.

"The outcome would be a sustainable form of development on a site located at the edge of Hethersett."

No public comments have been submitted to the plans, to date, but concerns have previously been raised about the impact of the overall development on the local doctor's surgery.

Phil Hardy, a Hethersett resident of 40 years and councillor, said the village had expanded enormously and the Humbleyard Practice surgery is struggling to cope.

Councillor Phil Hardy. - Credit: Phil Hardy

And that was before new houses have been built.

"Hethersett surgery is literally on its knees," he said to last Wednesday's SNC planning committee.

"[A doctor] a few months ago made a Facebook plea for residents not to contact them unless absolutely essential."

Council leader John Fuller has previously said the council offered to build a new surgery and lease in back to the NHS but this was not taken up.

To view the latest planning application search for 2021/2226 in the SNC planning portal.