Plans for 8,000 home solar farm set for green light

A project to build a solar farm capable of generating enough energy for around 8,000 homes is expected to go ahead, despite concerns over the amount of agricultural land being lost.

Plans for 74.1 acres of solar panels - roughly 37 football pitches - on land east of Cranes Road, Hethel, will be heard by South Norfolk Council's (SNC) development committee on Wednesday.

The Norfolk branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) is among those to criticise the plans. The Bracon Ash residents' association, along with 29 neighbours, has also written to SNC to object to the scheme, with just four writing in support.

Michael Rayner of the countryside charity, the CPRE, said it was not against renewable energy but that this particular project would take away good quality agricultural land.

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk. - Credit: CPRE Norfolk

“We acknowledge that renewable energy is very important but it should be on poor quality or brownfield land," he added.

“[Solar panels] should also be put on all new buildings. Building regulations need to be tightened up so it's part of the development of all warehouses and above car parks.”

Mr Rayner said planning documents, like the Greater Norwich Local Plan, need to outline places acceptable for renewable energy development to stop speculative applications. This is one of a number of similar schemes in surrounding villages.

“Cumulatively, solar farms are taking up a huge amount of space - there are two or three others just in South Norfolk, including one at Swainsthorpe,” Mr Rayner added.

Earlier this year villagers objected to a proposed 28.4 acre solar farm at Bracon Ash, branding it a "Wild West land grab", while EDF has submitted proposals for a 200-acre site between Swainsthorpe and Mulbarton.

Bracon Ash and Hethel Parish Council did not object to the latest plans but did make a series of suggestions, including for mature hedge planting, continued bio-diversity support and more information on returning the site to its former state.

Neighbouring Mulbarton Parish Council said it welcomed suitable sustainable development but was concerned it was “at the expense of quality of life and safety of parishioners”.

South Norfolk Council planners have recommended the site for approval - Credit: Archant

The applicant, Planning Place Ltd (PPL), was contacted for comment but did not respond.

In a letter to councillors earlier this month, PPL said the solar farm would help reduce carbon emissions and that it had made changes in response to consultations.

These included reducing the site by 22pc, cutting development south of the site completely and moving development further away from properties on School Road and Cranes Road, plus a community benefit fund for local parish councils

SNC's planning officers have recommended the site for approval with conditions.