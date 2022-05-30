Dilapidated village mill in line for home conversion

A former village mill could be converted into homes as part of an effort to bring a derelict site back into use.

Plans to convert the former work building in Hempton, near Fakenham, into three properties have been submitted to Norfolk Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

The scheme would also see up to 11 homes constructed on the surrounding site, along with the removal of a garage and other temporary structures.

The site is within walking distance of Fakenham town centre, which is only 650m away.

The mill sits on the corner of Dereham Road and Back Street and the land was formerly occupied by the 'The Grove,' which a heritage statement submitted with the plans describes as "presumably a house of some standing".

The current building is likely to have formed part of the former Grove estate.

However, it is now in a dilapidated state and has been extended several times.

It has been disused for a number of years while the remainder of the site has been used for the storage of building materials and machinery.

The area around the development has been occupied for thousands of years, with archaeological finds from the parish including Neolithic flint.

A planning statement submitted with the development says the site is part of the "existing urban fabric" of the village.

It adds: "In its current state of disuse, the mill has windows and doors boarded up and is not a building befitting of the conservation area.

"The proposal for conversion into three residential dwellings will bring the building back to life and enhance its visual and amenity value as well as enhancing the conservation area itself."

One of the 14 homes will be classed as affordable.

The developer said the scheme will help bring economic benefits with cash coming to the area from new residents and local traders benefitting during construction.