Locals say huge housing plan could 'kill' Norfolk town

Saffron Housing Trust hope to build 461 new homes near the south Norfolk town of Harleston, if submitted plans are approved - Credit: W T Design Limited

Plans to build more than 400 homes on the outskirts of a Norfolk town have prompted criticism among locals, who say that the area will not be able to cope with the extra population.

Families in Harleston have contacted South Norfolk Council to raise objections to proposals from Saffron Housing Trust for hundreds of houses and apartments to go up on land east of Mendham Lane.

They say that the local roads, as well as the town's schools, doctors and dentists services, will not be able to handle the extra demand.

However, the trust says its plans have been robustly evaluated and that extra cash will be available to improve infrastructure.

Saffron wants to build 354 homes and 107 'extra care' apartments and bungalows - a housing scheme for people over the age of 55.

It also plans to put in place extra public open space, allotments and four acres of land for community use.

As part of a linked scheme, a new Lidl could also be built.

Steve Tricker, 65, of Mendham Lane, is among those arguing there are too many houses in the plan.

"I appreciate the need for houses but this is too many. They are talking about hundreds of homes and then a Lidl as well. It just feels like it is going to kill the town, he said.

"We don't have the infrastructure. You can't get a dentist, the doctors are at breaking point. I know people who can't get their kids into the local school."

Around 20 people to have written to the council to raise similar concerns.

Another resident wrote: "These small town roads were not built to withstand the amount of traffic we see in our town today. Invest in the services that we need before adding more stress to the town."

Joe Bootman, head of land and planning at Saffron, said: “We understand there may be local concerns around pressure on services such as healthcare and education.

"The suitability of all our sites, including the one proposed for Mendham Lane in Harleston, are rigorously evaluated through the planning process."

Mr Bootman said the scheme will also provide financial contributions to deliver improvements to local infrastructure and services through a community infrastructure levy - a charge put in place by local authorities which can be spent in the local area.