Hunt on for more city sites for gypsies and travellers

Search is on for new gypsy and traveller pitches in massive house building plan - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officials are launching a new search for suitable sites for gypsies and travellers in the city and its outskirts.

The exercise is part of the process of drawing up the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP), a blueprint for where 50,000 new homes could be built in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland by 2038.

The government officials tasked with approving the scheme say it will not be rubber-stamped until sites for 18 to 20 gypsy and traveller pitches have been earmarked.

This has proved a stumbling block as the three district authorities involved - Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk District Council - have yet to agree any sites.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: ROSE SAPEY - Credit: Rose Sapey

Three locations were previously identified - in Cawston, Costessey and Wymondham - but these were rejected by South Norfolk Council (SNC).

In July, John Fuller, the SNC leader, condemned to process of selecting sites as "clearly unreasonable".

He also rejected the government inspectors' suggestion that the entire GNLP should fail without the pitches being allocated, accusing them of "gambling" the entire plan.

Instead, he called for a separate gypsy and travellers plan to be created instead.

In a new written exchange, government inspectors have warned against this approach, saying it could slow down the entire process and potentially reduce the number of proposed mixed-use sites - areas used for general housing and traveller pitches.

The inspectors added: "We are also not persuaded that there are good reasons to treat gypsies and travellers differently from the settled community in not allocating sites for housing for this group of people in the plan."

This map shows where housing would be allocated if the Greater Norwich Local Plan is approved. Pic: Greater Norwich Development Partnership. - Credit: Greater Norwich Development Partnership

GNLP officers are now seeking a scheme acceptable to the three councils, who must agree unanimously.

They have told the inspectors they will seek to identify a greater range of possible sites, allowing for more choice and geographical spread.

To do this the councils will be speaking with the gypsy and traveller community, looking at proposed housing sites in the plan to see whether they could provide pitches.

New sites should be mapped by mid-October with the councils' cabinets expected to give the sign-off on a public consultation by January 18.