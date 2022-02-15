News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Static caravans granted permission despite amenity concerns

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:09 PM February 15, 2022
An aerial shot of Beetley village. The garden centre lies to the north-east, indicated with a red pin.

An aerial shot of Beetley village. The garden centre lies to the north-east, indicated with a red pin. - Credit: Google

Councillors have voted in favour of granting permission for two gypsy and traveller caravan pitches at a Norfolk garden centre, despite concerns raised about a lack of nearby facilities. 

The owners of Shortthorns Garden Centre on Elmham Road,  Beetley, near Dereham, applied for permission for two static caravans and utility blocks on land north and south of their building. 

One caravan has already been established on the site, and so the application was partly retrospective. 

At a Tuesday meeting of Breckland Council’s planning committee, members considered the proposal, and heard presentations from those in favour and against. 

Stephen Boyce, chairman of Beetley Parish Council, told the committee: “We already have a gypsy [and] traveller site within the parish - at least one - and we have very little amenity within the village, no shops to call on… There’s a village hall, and a hairdressers.”

Steve Boyce, 60 from East Bilney was in good spirits as he decorated a Christmas tree at Fakenham Pa

Beetley Parish Council chairman Stephen Boyce - Credit: Archant

He also claimed that the garden centre was “redundant, or very often not opened”.

An officer later said the centre’s owners had advised it was currently being run as a business, and that Breckland had no evidence to suggest it wasn’t.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price
  2. 2 Warning of winds up to 70mph as Storm Eunice heads to Norfolk
  3. 3 Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Norfolk County Council gains first win in legal battle with tech giant Apple
  2. 5 Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river
  3. 6 Huge thatched barn set in over an acre is for sale for £950,000
  4. 7 Independent coffee shop victim of overnight break-in
  5. 8 Cyclist in his 30s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
  6. 9 Police hunt wanted 29-year-old man in connection with Norfolk offences
  7. 10 Daughter's plea for help after dad accused of murdering her mother

Howard Cardus, speaking on behalf of the applicants, said his clients met the government’s planning policy criteria for gypsy and traveller sites, and that the application was therefore eligible for special considerations by the council - which itself had specific policies for gypsy travellers. 

He added that the proposal was “a particularly efficient mixed use scheme, utilising brownfield land to its best effect” and while he admitted the garden centre was outside Beetley’s settlement boundary - normally a factor against a planning application -  he said the gap was only about 100 metres. 

Conservative district councillor Mark Kiddle-Morris asked whether the fact that Beetley had public transport links to Dereham and other villages meant the issue of few facilities in the village could be overcome. 

Mark Kiddle-Morris, Conservative candidate for Guiltcross. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Conservative district councillor Mark Kiddle-Morris - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

An officer said the family wanted to use the local school for their children, and that was why the location worked for them.

She added that officers had judged that other facilities, such as a doctor’s surgery, were accessible from Beetley by bus. 

Councillors voted in favour of approving the application by nine votes to one. 

A condition placed on the permission will mean that only people employed or last employed by the garden centre will be allowed to use the caravans. 

Breckland Council
Dereham News

Don't Miss

A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich

Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The school run: The biggest daily danger our children face is from the traffic hazards it creates, s

Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
RAF Chinook in Threehammer Common, Neatished, Norfolk

Military helicopter lands on east Norfolk village green

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon