Plan to turn city centre hotel and bar into housing rejected

A bid to turn the Grill House on St Stephens Road into a HMO has been rejected - Credit: Google Street View

A plan to turn a city restaurant and hotel into a set of flatshares has been rejected on the grounds that it has inadequate living space.

An application to convert The Grill House, on St Stephens Road, into a 16-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) has been rejected by officers at Norwich City Council.

The building, just off the inner ring road, was previously a pub called the Trowel and Hammer and has been a 12-bed hotel since 2020.

The Trowel and Hammer pub in St Stephens Road, Norwich, prior to its conversion to a hotel and restaurant - Credit: Archant

HMOs are properties shared by several different tenants, who all rent rooms and have access to a communal space. The rejected plan would have seen a single open-plan living/kitchen area with rooms rented to professionals.

There are around 3,000 HMOs in Norwich.

Council officer Katherine Brumpton raised a series of concerns about the plans, including a lack of adequate living space.

A report said: "The communal area is very limited for the number of units proposed.

"This would lead to a poor level of amenity as individuals would be restricted in terms of both food preparation/storage space and living area.

"The only communal area is very small and would also function as a hallway, with several doors leading off it."

Officers also criticised the size of the bedrooms, which were described as "cramped" with some only having space for a single bed and one item of furniture, while others lacked any natural light.

Poor cycle parking and the loss of a community facility in a retail area were also raised as issues.

No car parking would have been provided on the site.

In a letter to the council, the developer said the change was needed because the hotel had failed to attract footfall to make the business viable after the Covid pandemic.

While there are currently only 12 guest bedrooms, there is permission for 14, with all but one being twin rooms.

The developer argued this meant there was space for 27 people currently and having 16 rooms would be a reduction in the site's capacity.