News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Question mark over blueprint for 50,000 homes in and around Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:51 PM April 27, 2022
Work under way on a new housing development in Norfolk.

Granting of permission over new housing developments in a number of areas in Norfolk has been halted. - Credit: Archant

A major question mark hangs over a blueprint which is supposed to shape where 50,000 homes could be built in and around Norwich over the next 15 years.

Council leaders fear there could be delays to getting the Greater Norwich Local Plan - which outlines where development could be acceptable in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland - approved because of concerns over water pollution.

Natural England last month told Norfolk’s councils they cannot grant planning permission for any schemes involving 'overnight accommodation', until they can prove developments in catchment areas would not lead to phosphates and other nutrients flowing into the River Wensum and the Broads.

Natural England said too many nutrients can lead to excessive growth of algae, reducing the oxygen in the water and making it harder for aquatic species to survive.

That left councils seeking legal advice as they tried to find a way forward - and warnings of housing chaos from Richard Bacon, South Norfolk Conservative MP.

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon Photo: UK Parliament

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon. - Credit: UK Parliament

Planning inspectors who will decide whether to recommend the Greater Norwich Local Plan for approval have now also raised concerns over what the implications could be.

The Greater Norwich Local Plan details the areas the three councils - which work collectively as the Greater Norwich Development Partnership (GNDP) - would allocate for housing.

Inclusion in the plan makes it more likely planning applications in those places would get the go-ahead, while it gives councils more power to reject them in areas not covered by the plan.

But, in the light of the directive, inspectors Mike Worden and Thomas Hatfield, have written to the partnership seeking its views on what the impact on the plan could be.

Norwich City Council officers have expressed concerns it could lead to delays in getting the plan adopted.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November
  2. 2 Body of dog which drowned in Broads retrieved
  3. 3 New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead
  1. 4 OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class
  2. 5 9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend
  3. 6 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre
  4. 7 Gas leak after car crashes into social club in Wroxham
  5. 8 Prisoner attacked fellow inmate with weapon in jail yard
  6. 9 9 of the best places in Norfolk for steak and chips
  7. 10 Town centre toilets demolished ahead of upgrade

A spokesman for the GNDP said the partnership would be responding to the letter from inspectors by the deadline of this Friday (April 29).

Map showing housing allocations in Greater Norwich

This map shows where housing would be allocated if the Greater Norwich Local Plan is approved. Pic: Greater Norwich Development Partnership. - Credit: Greater Norwich Development Partnership

Some 5,000 of the homes included in the plan have already been built and locations of about 74pc already identified in previous plans.

But the latest version of it needs to allocate locations for the rest of the housing.

The plan includes 12,000 new homes in Norwich and hundreds more in places such as Hellesdon, Drayton, Taverham and Thorpe St Andrew. 

There would also be 13,505 homes to the north-east of Norwich in the Rackheath area.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge.The front entrance.Pub of the week.Picture: James Bass

7 of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person