Massive house building vision for Norwich 'will impact carbon reduction'

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:08 PM February 2, 2022
Potential sites in the draft plan include 1,200 homes at the former Colman’s site in Norwich, 1,200

The Greater Norwich Local Plan map - Credit: Archant

A blueprint to build thousands of homes across Norwich and surrounding areas over the next 15 years has been criticised for its environmental impact.

Councillor Jan Davis, the Green group leader at Broadland council, raised concerns the Greater Norwich Local Plan - which identifies where homes should be built - would hit councils' ability to reduce carbon emissions.

He made the comments on the second day of a series of government Planning Inspectorate hearings which are examining the plan.

Mr Davis said there was not enough evidence it would help reduce carbon emission or reliance on car transport. 

 Broadland's Brundall ward Green Party councillor Jan Davis

Broadland's Brundall ward Green Party councillor Jan Davis - Credit: George Thompson

Quoting analysis from the UEA's Tyndall Centre for Climate Research, Mr Davis said Broadland needed to reduce carbon emissions by 13pc a year by 2027 to meet Paris climate agreement targets.

Mike Burrell, a GNLP representative, said carbon emissions are being monitored and steps taken to ensure  the environmental impact was minimised.

He said: “Our policies intend to do what local plans can to reduce carbon emissions and we clearly set that out in the climate statement - through a broad range approach, including energy efficiency, water efficiency, active travel, and a number of means of promoting carbon reductions.” 

Planning and Development
Norwich News

