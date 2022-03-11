News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich's housing masterplan is 'out of date', says critic

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:42 PM March 11, 2022
Andrew Boswell

Andrew Boswell. - Credit: Norwich Green Party

An environmentalist has branded a massive homebuilding blueprint for Norwich 'out of date' before it is even completed.

The government's Planning Inspectorate has been holding a series of hearings to assess the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP) - an overview laying out where 50,000 homes could be built across the city and its outskirts between now and 2038.

At a recent session, Dr Andrew Boswell, former Green city and county councillor and who now works as an environmental consultant, said the plan needed revisiting.

He argued that government targets had changed since the GNLP was first unveiled, with deadlines for meeting net-zero carbon emissions since brought nearer.

Dr Boswell said the policy was  “already out of date” and pointed out that other councils, including Cornwall, are putting climate change targets in their local plans.

Mike Burrell, speaking on behalf of the GNLP, said the partnership behind it would be making new changes to bring it into line with updated net-zero targets.

Simon Bird QC, who represents the GNLP, said that as it was a ongoing plan, any specific changes would not alter its overall objectives.

