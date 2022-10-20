17th century countryside mansion to be turned into apartments

A 17th century mansion which once appeared in a Channel Four documentary is set to be converted into apartments.

The plan will see Gissing Hall, on Upper Street in the village, near Diss, turned into three flats.

The Grade II listed building was once a family home before being converted into a hotel and restaurant.

Gissing Hall once starred in Channel Four show Country House Rescue, which saw a business guru go into stately homes to advise owners on ways to diversify.

Gissing Hill, pictured in 1994. - Credit: Archant library

It was then owned by William and Ann Brennan, who used it as a family home before turning it into a wedding venue and hotel.

Customers to stay at the home include Mr Bean actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson.

It has not been run as a hotel for the better part of a decade.

Under plans approved by South Norfolk Council on Wednesday, part of the building would be retained as a family home by the current owners with the rest converted into one five-bed and two two-bed apartments.

SNC officers said that it was "no longer practical" to keep the building as a hotel and the changes would help preserve the building.

Councillors unanimously approved the plans.

The hall was originally built as a rectory in the 17th century with a Tudor-style red brick mansion added around 1832, including turrets and a clock tower.

The hall was mainly built by the Reverend Sir William Robert Kemp whose family continued to own the house until around 1920 when it was sold.

It then fell into disrepair and was sold to a local farmer who retained the land and sold off the hall with five acres.

It was later turned into a hotel and wedding venue, but after 20 years of running it in that capacity, the previous owners decided to sell.

The building has been the subject of several planning applications, including a bid in 2011 to turn it back into a single residence.

A plan to convert part of the building into four apartments with a swimming pool addition was withdrawn last year.