News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Urgent plea to stop new homes worsening flooding woes

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:52 PM February 15, 2022
George Freeman and Lord Richard Dannatt

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman (lower left inset) and General Lord Richard Dannatt (upper right inset) have written a letter to levelling up secretary Michael Gove - calling for key reforms to increase Norfolk's resilience to flooding. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Ian Burt/Richard Townshend Photography

Changes should be made to England’s planning system to ensure new homes are not worsening the issue of flooding, a Norfolk MP and former British Army head have said. 

In a jointly-written letter to levelling up secretary Michael Gove, Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman and General Lord Richard Dannatt outline a mini manifesto of policy changes, which they say would allow more effective action on the issue. 

General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

General Lord Richard Dannatt - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lord Dannatt is chairman of the Norfolk Strategic Flood Alliance - a body of councils and agencies collaborating to tackle the problem - while Mr Freeman has been hosting a similar forum within his constituency, through his Mid Norfolk Flood Partnership.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman

Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, George Freeman - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

In a jointly-penned letter, the pair have suggested reforms in three areas - including to stop developers doing only “the bare minimum” to ensure new housing estates have adequate drainage and complement the existing water infrastructure. 

They suggest that an emphasis be placed in the forthcoming planning bill to put “legacy responsibilities” on developers. 

The letter reads: “If there were penalties (financial or otherwise), then we would see developers paying far greater consideration of these issues at the planning stages – incentivising them to do a much better job, and significantly reducing the problems that are currently being seen down the line.

“It’s wrong that, frequently, local authorities and the taxpayer are forced to foot the bill of shoddy planning by developers.”

Flash flooding after heavy rain at Shernborne, near Hunsstanton

Flash flooding after heavy rain in Shernbourne, west Norfolk, in 2013 - Credit: Ian Burt

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk County Council gains first win in legal battle with tech giant Apple
  2. 2 Warning of winds up to 70mph as Storm Eunice heads to Norfolk
  3. 3 Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk
  1. 4 Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price
  2. 5 Daughter's plea for help after dad accused of murdering her mother
  3. 6 Independent coffee shop victim of overnight break-in
  4. 7 Huge thatched barn set in over an acre is for sale for £950,000
  5. 8 Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
  6. 9 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
  7. 10 Village in 'David and Goliath' battle to stop dairy unit for 350 cows

Speaking on Tuesday, Lord Dannatt said the intention of the reform would be “to save ourselves from ourselves”.

He said: “There has to be a balance struck between the requirement for more houses, and the absolute requirement not to put them in places where the occupants of those houses are going to be subject to flooding.

“Or, probably even more importantly, other occupants of houses that already exist in the neighbourhood, don’t become adversely affected because of the new housing.”

The other suggested changes are increased enforcement powers for lead local flood authorities - in the case of Norfolk, the county council - and closer consideration given to the funding received by those authorities.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove giving his keynote address during the Conservative Party Conferen

Secretary of state for levelling up, Michael Gove - Credit: PA

In a message on his website, Mr Freeman said: “I very much hope to be able to arrange a direct conversation between the secretary of state, Lord Dannatt and I in the coming weeks so that we can take him through our suggestions in greater detail.”

Lord Dannatt’s fight against flooding in Norfolk

Several parts of the county were badly flooded in Christmas 2020 and in the weeks that followed, Lord Dannatt was appointed to chair the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance (NSFA) - a new body seeking to foster collaboration on the issue between the county’s councils, Anglian Water, Environment Agency and others.

In the year since its establishment, the alliance has formally adopted an overall strategy. 

In October 2021, it held its first test run, called Exercise TEMPESTAS, which examined how members will work together to respond to a major flooding incident.

Norfolk Strategic Flood Alliance TEMPESTAS exercise

The Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, holding its first test run in October 2021. - Credit: Noah Vickers/Local Democracy Reporting Service

The alliance last year devised mitigation plans for the 16 most at risk locations in Norfolk - with plans this year being developed in another 15 locations.

It has also created a phone number to give the county’s residents one point of contact to report flooding: 0344 800 8013.

“I have to ask people to be patient,” said Lord Dannatt.

“You can’t solve these problems at the stroke of a pen, but a lot of people are working hard to make sure that Norfolk is a safer place to live in, from a flooding point of view, over years to come.”

George Freeman
Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich

Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The school run: The biggest daily danger our children face is from the traffic hazards it creates, s

Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afthe

Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon