Plan for homeless 'pods' in Norfolk countryside

All Saints Barn is located at Fincham's Farm near the villages of North Lopham and Garboldisham.

Plans have been lodged to host six 'pods' for homeless people on a site in the Breckland countryside.

The landlord at All Saints Barn, near the villages of North Lopham and Garboldisham, has applied for permission to build the pods, which will be at least partly run by local charity Fincham's Turn Around Stays.

The landlord is also asking for permission for some other proposed changes, such as the conversion of a goat's shed into a one-bedroom home to be used by a warden.

A communal kitchen for group cooking sessions and a communal lounge is planned to be available in a farmhouse on the site, and a barn is planned for conversion so it can be used for workshops, yoga and creative indoor activities.

Breckland Council is due to make a decision by October 31.



