News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Plan for homeless 'pods' in Norfolk countryside

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:40 PM September 27, 2022
Updated: 8:48 PM September 27, 2022
All Saints Barn is located at Fincham's Farm near the villages of North Lopham and Garboldisham. 

All Saints Barn is located at Fincham's Farm near the villages of North Lopham and Garboldisham. - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged to host six 'pods' for homeless people on a site in the Breckland countryside. 

The landlord at All Saints Barn, near the villages of North Lopham and Garboldisham, has applied for permission to build the pods, which will be at least partly run by local charity Fincham's Turn Around Stays.

The landlord is also asking for permission for some other proposed changes, such as the conversion of a goat's shed into a one-bedroom home to be used by a warden.

A communal kitchen for group cooking sessions and a communal lounge is planned to be available in a farmhouse on the site, and a barn is planned for conversion so it can be used for workshops, yoga and creative indoor activities.

Breckland Council is due to make a decision by October 31.


Breckland Council
Thetford News
Diss News
South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt.

5 award-winning pubs to visit along the Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon