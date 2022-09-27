News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plan for homeless 'pods' in Norfolk countryside

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:40 PM September 27, 2022
All Saints Barn is located at Fincham's Farm near the villages of North Lopham and Garboldisham. 

A local charity is applying for permission to host six 'pods' for homeless people on a site in the Breckland countryside. 

The pods were erected without permission on land at All Saints Barn on Fincham’s Farm, near the villages of North Lopham and Garboldisham. 

The charity behind them, Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, is now seeking retrospective approval for the one-bedroomed pods.

It is also asking for permission for some other recent changes, such as the conversion of a goat's shed into a one-bedroom home to be used by a warden.

A statement submitted in support of the application describes the charity as an "organisation which provides homeless people with a stable home, meaningful work and sense of belonging within a supportive community environment within which to re-build their lives".

A communal kitchen for group cooking sessions and a communal lounge will be available in a farmhouse on the site, and a barn is planned for conversion so it can be used for workshops, yoga and creative indoor activities.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision by October 31. 

