Frustrated locals say drainage plans 'condemn' them to more flooding
Plans to improve drainage around an area that saw families hit by flash flooding have been approved, despite concerns from residents.
Properties on Spinks Lane, Wymondham, were among those to be inundated during the torrential rainfall that struck the region on Christmas Eve 2020.
Residents maintain that flooding could have been avoided if developers GML Property Holding, who are building new homes on the lane, had put better measures in place to allow rainwater to drain away.
The developers put in a retrospective planning application for moving drainage ditches, a lagoon to store water on one property and water butts to reduce water entering the ground.
In March, the council deferred the plans, asking for the county council, in its role as the lead local flood authority (LLFA), to give their thoughts.
On Wednesday, councillors at South Norfolk Council approved the application, with officers saying the LLFA had reviewed the scheme "at least twice" and found no issues.
But it continued to draw criticism from some development committee members.
Newton Flotman councillor Florence Ellis said the council had to listen to the LLFA but said: "In hindsight, it probably wasn’t a suitable site for building, ever."
Francesca Broom, who lives near the development, saw her house become overwhelmed by rain in December 2020. Mrs Broom said, at a meeting in March, that the development land had previously acted as a "sponge".
On Wednesday she said new properties were built, sold and occupied with incomplete drainage “despite conditions stipulating against this and numerous pleas from us as residents”.
She accused planning officers of supporting the developers to get a retrospective land drainage consent, with plans showing a filled-in ditch as open.
“In July, officers presented those to residents in the full knowledge they were false," she said.
“Officers had been aware of this for five months, why was this information withheld from the LLFA and why were residents lied to? Is this the standard of behaviour you expect?"
Mrs Bloom, who was representing a small group of frustrated residents, added that if members approved the scheme it would “condemn us to further flooding”.
The LLFA were not at the meeting but a council officer said it had been "content" with the diameter of the drainage pipe and having a smaller pipe meant water went through the system slower preventing flooding in ditches.
A consultant for the developer insisted the plans were an "overall betterment" for drainage in the area and was in line with the law.
Liberal Democrat councillor Terry Laidlaw called for a lagoon that will hold flood water on the site to be put in place as soon as possible.