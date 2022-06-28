Fresh plans for controversial waste plant revealed

Villagers for. Bressingham express their anger at the development of an anaerobic digester that has been built just outside the village. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The latest plans for a controversial waste project have been lodged after mass objections to the scheme from neighbours.

Deal Farm Biogas (DFB) has resubmitted plans for an anaerobic digester (AD) plant and waste lagoons in Bressingham, near Diss.

The fresh plans have been slightly reduced in scope but residents have continued to argue the revised plan would still have a negative impact on the area.

Two large domes used for converting organic waste and crops – such as manure or maize – to create biomethane that can be used to produce power have already been built on the site. They were constructed under a previous planning application that is now obsolete.

The level of waste feedstock that could be processed by the plant has been cut by almost half - from 46,750 tonnes to 23,950 a year.

The number of lagoons used to store waste will also be reduced from three to two.

Access to the site via Kenninghall Road has also been removed.

Because the application has been submitted fresh, all letters of support and objection to South Norfolk Council (SNC) no longer stand.

The last plans received 363 objections and 61 letters of support.

The application can be viewed in the SNC planning portal, ref 2022/1108.