Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Affordable homes cut from village housing development

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:42 AM November 3, 2022
Affordable homes in a Freethorpe housing scheme will be cut from five to three

Affordable homes in a Freethorpe housing scheme will be cut from five to three - Credit: Google Street View

A housing developer has reduced the number of affordable homes it will build in a village between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Under the original plans, which were approved in 2020, 19 homes were to be built on a vacant commercial site west of the Green, in Freethorpe, including five classed as 'affordable'.

But at a planning meeting this week, the applicant argued the scheme would no longer be viable with that number of homes not able to be sold for a market rate.

While the company initially asked for all affordable homes to be cut from the scheme, Broadland District Council (BDC) demanded three be kept.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Freethorpe Parish Council objected, arguing that "misleading data" was used to justify the change and that removing the homes could set a "damaging precedent". 

But BDC's planning officers said that three affordable homes was an "acceptable level" and would ensure the scheme was deliverable.

Councillors agreed to support the cut with Stuart Beadle saying the decision was made with a "heavy heart".

A 'clawback clause' will be included in the agreement which would allow the council to get a sum of money for more affordable homes if housing market conditions improve.

