Rents to rise for social housing tenants in West Norfolk

Thousands of social housing tenants across west Norfolk are set to see their rents rise by around £4 a week.

Social landlord Freebridge Community says rents for its 7,000 properties are going up by 4.1pc because of "rising costs and other financial demands".

It says many other housing associations are announcing similar rises.

Freebridge said it continues to have some of the lowest rents in the area. Properties available on its website range from £92 - £110 a week.

Chief executive Anita Jones said: “We know this is a challenging time for everyone which is why we are absolutely committed to providing our tenants with financial support, advice, and guidance, however we can.

“Not only are we increasing our tenancy support fund – which is there to help our customers who need it – we are also helping our customers access all the benefits they are entitled to, signposting them to other agencies who can help, and developing partnerships with organisations who can also help our customers.

“All of the Freebridge team is here to help. So to any customer who is struggling, I would urge them to please reach out to us. We do understand and we’re here to help.”

Andy Walder, chair of the Freebridge board explained that arriving at this year’s rent increase was a difficult decision.

“Like all housing associations, we follow the government’s model for setting our rents, and this year, we have also taken into account our own rising costs. We, like everyone else, have seen the prices that we pay increase," he said.

“We’ve also had to factor in the significant investment that we are making in existing and new homes, and within communities, to benefit our customers and wider west Norfolk.

“As Anita has emphasised, our caring team of staff are here to help anyone who needs it. So please do get in touch.”

The rise comes as people are facing multiple increases in their day to day living costs with household goods, energy and petrol all seeing price increases in recent weeks.

Customers can visit Freebridge's website, or Facebook page for information or call 03332 404 444.